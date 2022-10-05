Local hospital systems encouraging non-traditional routes into healthcare industry

Elizabeth Guerrero-Partridge received her medical assistant certification at Hutto High School. Now, she's working for Baylor Scott & White while in nursing school.

HUTTO, Texas — Central Texas is in need of more healthcare workers, and local hospital leaders say there are many ways to get your start in the industry.

Elizabeth Guerrero-Partridge is an example of someone who took a non-traditional route. She got her certified medical assistant (CMA) certification while attending Hutto High School.

“I did a program in high school where you have the opportunity to earn three certifications, so you can earn your phlebotomy, your EKG technician and your CMA, which I obtained all of them, including my BSL,” said Guerrero-Partridge.

Now at age 19, she is working at the Baylor Scott & White clinic in Hutto, directly across the street from her old school.

“Sometimes it still amazes me that I can work right across the street and still see my past,” smiled Guerrero-Partridge.

Taking the route she did helped her save money and time.

“Going to school for two-plus years just to become a CMA, when I did it in like eight months, is a huge opportunity,” said Guerrero-Partridge.

With her high school degree and certification, she has now been working at the Baylor Scott & White Hutto clinic for about six months.

“I help room patients, I help get vital signs, I help clean rooms, I organize facts and scan things over, get documents from places and just get on a good connection level with your patients and get to know them,” she said.

Baylor Scott & White leaders say certified medical assistants are one of the many positions they are hiring for right now.

“Medical assistant is an outstanding opportunity for any individual that wants to get into the health care space or the health care careers,” said Mark Sherry, the regional director of HR for Baylor Scott & White Healthcare.

Once you are hired on, they put a focus on finding ways to help you grow while working in the hospital system.

“We provide an opportunity at the entry level for individuals to learn as they earn, to grow within our organization,” said Sherry.

That is exactly what Guerrero-Partridge is doing right now.

“So, I am going back to school for nursing, so they will help me with my tuition reimbursement and I can have a flexible schedule. I can do it nights, days, whatever I need to, even on the weekends,” she said.

