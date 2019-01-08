AUSTIN, Texas — As fewer people are entering the trade school pipeline, a few local organizations are taking a stand in helping those with a troubled past find a meaningful career.

Texas Enterprises, Mobil 1 and Foundation Auto joined forces on Wednesday to host the first-ever "Foundation Mechanic Clinic."

Texas Enterprises Inc. and Mobil 1 will be sponsoring the first of many of these clinics, while Foundation Auto Repair will host and teach youthful offenders from Jail to Jobs, a local nonprofit with a mission to help break the cycle of recidivism in the youth they serve.

The clinic is designed to inspire them to become part of a trade that has job openings, advancement potential, and a career they can be proud of one day. The one-day clinic was taught by certified professionals wishing to give back to those in need.

Organizers say that the trade school pipeline is drying up, and many of those who choose to go to college may discover that their degree has no real appeal in today's job market.

As an alternative, they say trade schools cost a fraction of what it costs to attend a four-year university. Plus, their graduates are in great demand.

So, they are trying to kick the trend of "college over trade school."

"We are passionate about these kids and their future," said a spokesperson for Texas Enterprises.

