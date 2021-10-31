Local group holds sober Halloween party, among many other group activities

ATX Sober Collective's founder said being sober doesn't have to be boring.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local sobriety group holds a sober Halloween bar party to bring fellowship and support to the sober community.

Halloween usually brings costumes, candy and cocktails. While it all sounds like a good time, it can be a tempting time for those who are sober.

"The holidays get really tough," said ATX Sober Collective co-founder David Enriquez.

Enriquez and Kelly Tompkins made it a little easier this weekend and threw a sober costume bash.

"So I was like almost under the impression that it might be a little bit awkward or just like not live up to the hype, but as the night went on and more and more people, like, started filling up the place, if someone walked in there, they wouldn't really tell the difference because everyone was feeling it," Enriquez said.

That's because it was at an actual bar downtown. Sans Bar is a sober bar that sells mocktails, which are cocktails without alcohol.

This was ATX Sober Collective's first-holiday event, but the group meets up every week.

"So it's kind of like a little bit of accountability, a little bit just giving people that kind of glimpse that there's something other than drinking," said Tompkins.

It's a community. They go hiking, rock climbing and now they can add drinking mocktails to their list of what you could call life-saving meet-ups.

"I think it's important to the sustainability of, like, someone's sober journey," said Enriquez. "I think, you know, anyone could probably do it for X amount of time but unless you start building some community, I don't know how sustainable it would be."

Tompkins started the group during the pandemic at a time where alcohol sales in the U.S. skyrocketed, along with anxiety and depression. She said it was hard finding sober group activities outside of alcoholics anonymous, so she created her own.

They plan to have more holiday parties as we roll into the season.

"Knowing that you don't have to be inebriated to have fun, it's just like the best feeling in the world," said Tompkins.

Tompkins said you don't have to be on a sober journey to come to their meet-ups. It's just a friendly group of like-minded people.