Dozens of people met in Round Rock on Tuesday to talk about the potential for a district police department.

Some parents shared their concern regarding the idea.

"African American students are 8.7 percent of the population in Round Rock ISD, but they account for 33 percent of the discretionary discipline placements," said one of the meeting's speakers.

One woman who spoke at the meeting said the school district is already biased toward black and Hispanic students. She added a police department may make matters worse and is worried the kids would be taken out of the schools.

"It decreases your chances at success, you're not able to learn, and also it decreases your opportunity to complete school successfully," she said.

Brianna Bishop has five kids in the school district and told KVUE she hopes the community is involved in the decision.

"It's good that we're having this conversation, but the key is, let's have a conversation about it," Bishop said, hoping the district will work together with the community. "Because it's a community. It's going to take everybody, the parents, the teachers, the kids, the police. We're one great big community, and we all need to work together to bring about a solution because we're all in it for the kids."

Those who attended Thursday's meeting said the board needs to slow down and delay the decision for three to six months.

The community also wants the district to develop an oversight committee and require training that addresses mental health and institutional racism.

The board is expected to vote on the decision to add a police force at their meeting at Round Rock High School on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

