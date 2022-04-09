Local business owner making big strides in the community

Danielle Carroll, owner of STRIDE 5th Street, is nominated for Austin 2022 AHA Woman of the Year after her strong dedication towards health and wellness.

A new fitness studio, STRIDE 5th Street, hosted a grand opening event for the community Saturday morning. The first Austin STRIDE Fitness studio is owned and operated by local married couple, Danielle and Tannon Carroll, MD.

On February 17, 2020 Danielle’s mother passed away due to complications associated with a stroke. Danielle says she feels she's been called to do whatever she can to beat stroke and heart diseases.

"My dad was her full time caregiver. They had been married for 41 years and she passed away 2 years ago, right before COVID, from stroke related issues. I know some people may not know stroke disease is a cardiovascular disease. I just really want people to be heart healthy and it's not even about weight loss, it's just about fitness and wellness and taking care of our bodies," said Carroll.

The business owner opened the first STRIDE in Austin to help others prioritize their health and wellness.

STRIDE is a strategically-designed coached indoor running & walking classes taken at your own pace, empowering every client to cross their own personal finish line.

"Austin is a community where people want to get together, feel connected to something and be apart of something. We always say #STRIDETribe, because you come here and you feel like you belong. We want to know what your goals are and make sure you feel good coming here," said Carroll.

The Austin American Heart Association (AHA) has nominated Danielle for the 2022 Go Red for Women's Woman of Impact Campaign because of the work she is dedicated to.