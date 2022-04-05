Congressman calls for more federal agents for Austin airport amid 'embarrassing failure'

Airport Director Jacqueline Yaft said gridlock has become so bad that passengers flying into Austin sometimes must be held on flights to allow lines to subside.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett is asking federal officials to expedite a request from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport director to increase the number of agents as the facility contends with an ongoing passenger surge.

Airport Director Jacqueline Yaft said the airport needs at least 100 more agents from the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and K-9 units because of an unprecedented passenger volume, according to a letter obtained by the KVUE Defenders and Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski. The letter was sent to the top TSA official on March 3. She also asked that the airport be allowed to retain about 40 agents who were sent to Austin from October to March.

In a separate letter Friday, Yaft asked U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for at least 15 more agents to help screen passengers arriving from international flights. She said that gridlock has become so bad that passengers flying into Austin from abroad sometimes must be held on flights to allow lines to subside at screening facilities.

Neither agency responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

Yaft disclosed multiple concerns about current conditions at the airport, saying that they have resulted in missed flights and damage to the city's international image. However, she also said she is concerned about creating terrorist "soft targets" by having passengers spill onto the curb outside while awaiting TSA screening.

"Unfortunately long lines that stretch through the terminal and even to the curbside peak days have become a normal occurrence at AUS," she wrote. "We fear these issues will only get worse as the spring and summer airline schedules increase passenger demand."

On Tuesday, Doggett sent two letters to the TSA and CBP, asking them to urgently follow up on Austin's request.

“Austin’s status as an international city supporting world-class endeavors and worldwide visitors is being held hostage by its airport’s inability to access TSA support,” Doggett wrote. “Without the support of TSA staffing, AUS’s efforts fall short.”

Doggett told KVUE Tuesday that he has not yet received a response from either agency.

The airport has seen explosive growth in use in recent months. Last month, it had about 280 daily departures, up from 215 in the same month in 2019.

Yaft added that passenger traffic has already been exceeding pre-pandemic counts and is forecasted to grow higher to over 35,000 passengers per day, "exceeding our high growth pandemic recovery scenarios."

