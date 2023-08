The fire ignited Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of Lake Buchanan.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOW, Texas — Firefighters are responding to a 100-acre wildfire in northeast Llano County that started on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Rigid Oak Fire was 50% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire was burning outside of Tow on the northwest side of Lake Buchanan, off Tow Trail and Oak Trail Loop.

No other information is available at this time.