Firefighters battle two large fires along SH 71 in Llano County

One fire was burning just west of FM 2233, while another was burning closer to Llano city, officials said.

As of around 10:50 p.m., a fire along State Highway 71 just west of FM 2233 was estimated at 50 acres and was 20% contained.

Another, larger fire was burning along State Highway 71 closer to Llano city, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office told KVUE. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, that fire was threatening some structures in the area.

State Highway 71 was closed earlier but has since reopened.

The sheriff’s office said any evacuations from the fire were voluntary.

No other information is available at this time.