Llano County man arrested, charged with corpse tampering after body found in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — The Llano County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man after investigators discovered a dead body near Hamilton Pool Road in Travis County.

According to LCSO, the office received a tip about a body that had been dumped in the Round Mountain area. Deputies and investigators spoke to a number of witnesses, before being led to a wooded area off of Hamilton Pool Road in Travis County.

Upon arriving to the wooded area, it only took investigators a few minutes to locate the body of a male subject, who would later be identified as 27-year-old Martin Rivera Montezuma of Kingsland.

LCSO investigators notified the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). After the scene was processed, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office took Montezuma's body to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy was done on Sept. 18.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, LCSO deputies arrested Luis Chacaj Tahual in connection with the incident. Tahual was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence (human corpse) with intent to impair. Tahual was booked into the Llano County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was also notified.

LCSO is continuing to investigate the Montezuma's death. An arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Pedro Chilotillo, who is wanted on the same charges as Tahual. Deputies are still attempting to locate him.