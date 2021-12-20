Llano County Library temporarily closing to review content of children's books

The library system, including the system's virtual portal, will be closed for three days.

The Llano County Library will be shut down for three days this week, but the closure won't be because of the Christmas holiday.

According to a report from The Texas Tribune, a group of six librarians will be conducting a "thorough review" of every children's book in the library, at the behest of the Llano County Commissioners Court. The group will be checking to make sure all of the reading material for younger readers includes subjects that are age-appropriate. Additionally, a new "young adults plus" section will be added to separate books written for an older teen audience from those written for younger readers.

The Tribune reports that this three-day closure of the Llano County library system will also mean a temporary shutdown of its virtual portal.

Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham reportedly said that the County owes it to all parents "regardless if it's a school library or a public library, to make sure that material is not inappropriate for children."

This move by Llano County is just the latest in a string of actions across Texas related to books meant for children. In October, State Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth) launched an investigation into Texas school districts over whether any books on a list of 850 titles were in school libraries and classrooms. He also began asking districts if they had those books on their shelves.

In response to Krause’s inquiry, Gov. Greg Abbott called on Texas education leaders to investigate the availability of books with "pornography or other inappropriate content" in school libraries.

Since then, school districts across Texas have launched reviews of the books in their classrooms and libraries. Some local districts even had federal funding withheld over reading material available to students.

The Tribune reports that local public libraries are also fielding an increase of book challenges from local residents – so much so that the Texas Library Association (TLA) has set up a "peer counseling" helpline for librarians to get support from others more familiar with book challenges.

"A library may get one or two [book challenges] in two years, or some librarians have never had challenges," Wendy Woodland, the TLA's director of advocacy and communication, told the Tribune "So this is very rare and very unusual and different from the way challenges have been brought forth in the past."

According to the Tribune, local public libraries are not regulated by the State but are instead usually part of a County or City budget funded by local taxpayers. Rules for public libraries, including complaints about content, are therefore determined at the local level.

Llano County's judge reportedly said the library system's three-day closure is the first of perhaps many changes to the library. According to the Tribune, Cunningham said the County plans to soon establish a library advisory board that will help establish policies on requests to reevaluate books in circulation.