LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Drive around Kingsland in Llano County, and you’ll still find big piles of debris from the floods last month.

Some of the people who live there and drive through the busy thoroughfare every day are getting frustrated with the trash piles -- especially when they start going out into the roadway.

However, it won’t be long before they’re gone, according to Llano County Judge Mary Cunningham.

Cunningham said Llano County approved a bid for contractors to start working on cleaning up the debris on Monday.

Already, Texas Department of Transportation contractors have been out there with large equipment, picking up piles that include furniture, cabinets, drywall, mattresses and boxes.

Cunningham said she expects the total clean-up costs to be around $5 to $7 million.

