Llano County deputies arrest two men accused of stealing 100+ Apple products from Walmart

The men are accused of stealing the items from a Walmart in San Angelo, which is about two hours west of Llano County.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Llano County deputies arrested two men accused of stealing more than 100 Apple products from a Walmart in San Angelo.

On Wednesday morning, dispatchers were notified the suspects were headed toward Llano on State Highway 71 West. Authorities in the San Angelo area had attempted to pursue the suspects, but they stopped the chase because it had become too dangerous, according to Chief Deputy John Neff.

A Llano County deputy eventually spotted the suspects traveling east on State Highway 71 in Valley Spring and pulled them over.

During a search of their car, deputies found 16 iPhones, 81 AirPods, six Powerbeats headphones, one iPod Touch and one Apple TV 4K, Heff said. The stolen items are valued well over $20,000.

Deputies identified the suspects as Robert Williams III, 26, and Jerome Ward, 27. They're both from Galveston.

Williams had more than 19 felony warrants from Texas and other states, ranging from theft to organized criminal activity, Neff said, and both he and Ward have extensive criminal histories.

They're both charged with giving fake names to deputies, both at the scene and at the jail, and for their involvement in the theft.