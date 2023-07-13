100-acre brush fire burning in Llano County

The fire has caused Country Road 307 to be closed to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency officials in Llano County are working to contain a brush fire that's burned nearly 100 acres of land near East State Highway 71.

Officials said the fire was sparked by an excavator.

Llano County emergency officials said that 10 agencies, including the Texas Forestry with air support and a number of local fire departments, are on scene battling the blaze, which as of 4 p.m. Thursday is not at all contained.

Country Road 307 is currently closed as a result of the fire.

As of July 11, Mason, Llano, Hays, Burnet, Blanco, Caldwell and Fayette counties are under burn bans indefinitely. Fines of up to $500 could be issued for burning. Burn ban information is updated daily on the Texas A&M Forest Service website.