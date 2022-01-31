Llano County officials seeking lead in 2018 cold case

The man's remains were found on a ranch in western Llano County on April 1, 2018.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — The Llano County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in solving a nearly 4-year-old cold case.

Human remains were found on a ranch in western Llano County on April 1, 2018.

The Texas State University Forensic Anthropology Center (FACTS) eventually received those remains for analysis and discovered that the remains were from an American white male between the ages of 24 and 39 years of age. He was also between 4 feet, 11 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches in height.

A forensic imaging specialist with the Texas Ranger’s Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety also provided a facial reconstruction, shown above.

The man has been entered into NAMUS under #UP17738.

"Bear in mind that head hair and facial hair may be different in real life," officials said. "If you recognize the person in this image and he has been missing or not heard from since sometime before the end of 2017, please contact Investigator Bucky Boswell at the Llano County Sheriff’s Office 325-247-5767 or email bucky.boswell@co.llano.tx.us"

