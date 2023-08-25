Little Walnut Creek Flood Risk Reduction Project to begin Saturday

Clogged storm drains have previously caused the creek to overflow into homes, leaving residents with a lot of cleanup and repairs.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been about four months since heavy rain led to flooding along Little Walnut Creek in North Austin.

Clogged storm drains caused the creek to overflow into homes, leaving residents with a lot of cleanup and repairs. But starting this weekend, the City of Austin is taking new steps to try and fix the problems.

On Saturday, City crews will start Phase 1 of construction on the "Little Walnut Creek Flood Risk Reduction Project." Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and construction of Phase 1 is expected to wrap up next spring.

During construction, Mearns Meadow Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from Rutland Drive to Parkfield Drive. Detour signage will be posted to guide drivers in the area, according to the City.

During construction, crews plan to dig a 20-foot trench along Mearns Meadow Boulevard to install new concrete box culverts near the creek, under Mearns Meadow Boulevard from Quail Valley Boulevard to the Mearns Meadow Detention Pond in Quail Creek Park. If the creek floods again, water will go into those culverts, instead of toward homes.

The culverts will be installed in four phases of construction to limit the extent of road closures throughout the project. At the end of each phase, the impacted part of Mearns Meadow Boulevard will be repaved and reopened to through traffic.

The project is managed by Capital Delivery Services in partnership with the Austin Watershed Department and includes a pipe to carry floodwaters, pond improvements at Quail Creek Park and upgrades to wastewater pipes. The City said to date, the project contractor has focused on pond improvements near Rutland Drive to improve water quality and reduce flooding.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2026.