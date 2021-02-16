LIST: Local water outages and boil notices amid winter weather

Several municipalities have put out alerts due to water limits.

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid statewide power outages, some local water utilities are having issues with service.

Here's a list of alerts that have been reported to the KVUE newsroom.

Bastrop

The TCEQ has required Aqua Water Supply to notify customers to boil water prior to consumption. The affected area is the entire Aqua Water service area.

Aqua Water also requests customers to minimize water usage until the issue has been resolved.

All of the Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of winter storm conditions and power outages Tuesday morning. The pressure loss may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system. Once repairs are complete, and the system is restored to normal operating conditions, the system will be flushed with chlorinated water. The boil notice will be lifted after tests confirm the water is safe.

Coupland

On Monday, The Manville Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice for all customers due to a decrease in water pressure.

The Coupland-based water utility said it is experiencing system-wide electrical and communication failures due to the weather conditions.

Customers are also asked to conserve water.

Those without service will need to boil water once service is restored.

Georgetown

A boil water notice is being issued for City of Georgetown water customers in the Florence and Liberty Hill areas due to a lack of system pressure. As sub-freezing temperatures continue, other areas could be required to boil water.

Georgetown residents should prepare now by:

Collecting two gallons of potable water for every member of your household for a 72-hour period. You can collect the water dripping from your faucets to prevent freezing.

Filling a bathtub with water. This water can be used for washing and flushing the toilet.

Limiting other water use, including not flushing when unnecessary.

The temperatures and power outages required by ERCOT have affected water and wastewater plant operations, resulting in freezing and breaking of pipes and equipment and communications failures to the point that treatment and distribution facilities are struggling to maintain the water pressure required by law.

Due to reduced distribution system pressure, the TCEQ has required the City of Georgetown public water system to notify affected customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes. This notice is issued as a precaution. The City has not detected contaminants in the water supply.

Those in need of water and are unable to boil water due to extended power outages need to call 911, so they can be transported to warming shelters.

When it is no longer necessary to boil, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe again. Locals should expect to boil water into Wednesday morning.

Hays County

Monarch Utilities announced a boil water notice for customers in the Plum Creek water system.

“Due to repeated power outages, the system is unable to keep up with demand,” a press release from the utility company said. This notice affects more than 2,400 customers.

Kyle

Amid statewide power outages, the City of Kyle is on Monday asked its residents to suspend water use until further notice.

Officials said the call is due to a loss of power at the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority. The City of Kyle said the city is close to running out of water supply.

Pflugerville

All City of Pflugerville customers on Monday were asked to boil their water prior to consumption due to a prolonged power outage at the local water treatment plant.

The City said the outage has caused distribution pressures to fall below 20 psi.

All water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will notify customers.

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact Brandon Pritchett at 512-990-6402 or brandonp@pflugervilletx.gov.

The City of Pflugerville is working with energy provider Oncor to get an estimate timeline of when repairs will be made that will restore power to the water treatment plant.

The City recommends gathering two gallons of potable water for every household member for a 72-hour period. Residents can do this by collecting water dripping from faucets to prevent freezing.

Taylor

The City of Taylor announced a boil water notice Monday, and residents throughout the City were experiencing low or no water pressure until power has been restored. The Brazos River Authority is working to restore power.

On Tuesday, crews were alerted that a generator was on its way to the water treatment facility to restore power.