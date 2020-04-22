AUSTIN, Texas — Senior year is usually a busy time for graduates as they prepare to move on to the next stage of their lives. Central Texas school districts have been shifting graduation plans to make sure seniors have their moment.

This is a list of graduation changes from Central Texas school districts:

Austin ISD

Austin ISD said its graduation ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 26 through 28, will be postponed to Aug. 10 through 13. The school district said all graduations, except Rosedale, will take place at the Erwin Center.

AISD said because of the ongoing COVID-19 issues, the new dates are subject to change and dependent on conditions at that time. The tentative August graduation schedule is attached. It said the High Schools Office, with a committee of parents, students and principals, is working on a virtual graduation ceremony plan. AISD said it expects the virtual graduations to happen on or around June 15.

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD officials said graduation ceremonies are canceled until further notice, but they plan to hold virtual ceremonies.

Below is the information RRISD shared with families regarding graduation:

"Prom and graduation ceremonies are treasured events that we know our Seniors and their families have been looking forward to for years. For the safety of our students and their families, it is with great sadness that we announce that Round Rock ISD May graduation ceremonies and all prom events are canceled.

"With the hope that circumstances change later this summer, the District is in discussions with the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to establish potential dates for in-person commencement ceremonies. If it’s safe to do so, schools that hold their commencement ceremonies at the Round Rock ISD Performing Arts Center will also be rescheduled for a date later this summer. The ability to hold in-person graduation ceremonies will depend on situational circumstances and direction from local governments on large gatherings at that time.

"This Spring, Round Rock ISD will honor the Class of 2020 with virtual graduation ceremonies. There will be commencement websites that feature commencement speeches, photos, and the names of our graduating Class of 2020 for each campus. More details regarding virtual graduation ceremonies will be shared as they become available.

"Seniors will be contacted soon by Herff Jones with dates in early May for distribution of caps, gowns and graduation announcements. High school campuses will also post information on cap, gown and announcement pick-up on their websites."

Leander ISD

Officials with Leander ISD said the district is still reviewing its options and having conversations with high school principals about how best to process. LISD said they anticipate guidance from TEA to help with that in the near future.

Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD officials said they want to provide seniors with the experience of walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas. PfISD said it hasn't postponed graduation ceremonies yet and they're currently scheduled for May 30.

PfISD officials said the school district has secured Aug. 4 as a back-up date with the Frank Erwin Center for graduation. The school district is also exploring other options to provide the seniors with a graduation experience. Things like virtual options and other venues, such as The Pfield, are in discussion.

Del Valle ISD

Del Valle ISD officials said they're holding a virtual graduation on June 6 and plan to make a future in-person ceremony in San Marcos.

Below is the letter sent out to Del Valle ISD seniors regarding graduation:

"Due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and public health recommendations that come with it, DVHS Class of 2020 will celebrate through a virtual, online ceremony. The DVHS Class of 2020 graduation may be different, but our ability to personalize graduation will still make it a memorable one!

"We are excited about the possibility to offer you a virtual graduation on June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. as originally scheduled. While we are still making arrangements to provide a face-to face ceremony at Texas State University in San Marcos, we still want to honor you on your special date! The virtual graduation will provide us the opportunity to celebrate you by announcing your name, sharing photos, and leaving words of affirmation from you to your loved ones."

Lake Travis ISD

Lake Travis ISD officials said they plan to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on May 22 and and in-person ceremony in August.

Below is the letter sent out to Lake Travis ISD seniors regarding graduation:

"Dear Students, Parents and Guardians of the Lake Travis High School Class of 2020,



"Normally, this is the time of year when I send my first senior parent letter outlining important dates for our soon-to-be graduates as they begin to wrap up their high school career at Lake Travis. We know it is an understatement to say that the spring semester has been challenging. Under the guidance and support of our district’s administration, I want you to rest assured that my staff is doing everything possible to make the best of the unique situation we find ourselves in as the Cavalier Nation.



"Graduation is an important milestone, and we are going to attempt to honor that tradition with an adjusted celebration. Our hope, however slim it may be, is to hold our graduation ceremony as previously scheduled on Friday, May 22 at Cavalier Stadium. However, should May 22 not be an option due to restrictions on public gatherings, I would like to share our contingency plan for graduation.



"A committee of LTHS high school parents, teachers, and administrators recently met to discuss viable options and contingency plans for our graduation ceremony. During tonight’s school board meeting, I presented the committee’s recommendation to offer a virtual graduation on Friday, May 22 as well as an in-person ceremony to be held Saturday, August 1 at the Cedar Park Center. Although the in-person ceremony will be later this summer, our hope is that most of the LTHS Class of 2020 will choose to celebrate with us before graduates matriculate to the next stage in life.



"Obviously, our contingency plan for the August 1 in-person event will be guided and ultimately determined by any health orders mandated by state and/or county officials. Please note, however, the virtual ceremony will be provided Friday, May 22 regardless of restrictions on public gatherings. Information pertaining to the virtual ceremony will be shared with students and parents soon.



"Thank you students and parents for your patience, understanding and flexibility during this unprecedented time. Nonetheless, we are proud of your perseverance and look forward to celebrating your success.



Sincerely,



Gordon Butler

Principal, Lake Travis High School"

Manor ISD

MISD officials said the school district is postponing its in-person graduation and will host a virtual graduation for each campus.

MISD said it is taking this step due to the mandates that are currently in place, as well as the projections that have been made by local, state and federal officials.

Even though MISD is planning this virtual graduation, the district is taking steps to reschedule the in-person graduation for later this year. Those details will be sent out in the coming months. During the online graduation, they will showcase all their graduate’s pictures, future plans and a short message thanking those who helped.

You can find out more information here.

Eanes ISD

Eanes ISD officials said they have tentative plans and back-up plans since everything is contingent on county and state ordinances. They're planning to have an in-person graduation, or virtual graduation, on May 28.

One of their backup plans is to have in-person graduation on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Erwin Center.

EISD said it will reach out to parents on how to best support this event from their homes and neighborhood. Officials said while this graduation will be later in the summer, they do want our seniors to have the chance to walk the stage.

In case these events cannot take place, Eanes ISD is planning a Graduation Celebration for the fall of 2020. This event would be more of a festive celebration since students will most likely have experienced many weeks or months of university life. The time and date of the Graduation Celebration is to be determined.

Seguin ISD

Seguin ISD said it is exploring options and awaiting guidance on the following, which was released by the Texas Education Agency on April 21:

"TEA is working with public health specialists and a superintendent task force to identify the circumstances under which an in-person ceremony may occur. Guidelines for in-person graduation ceremonies will be made available as soon as possible."

Hutto ISD

Hutto ISD has not made a decision yet about what will happen with its graduation ceremonies. So far, HISD graduation is scheduled for May 27 and has not been canceled.

Hutto ISD officials said they have backup dates for June 20 and July 18. Officials with the school district said they're going to try everything they can to have a true graduation ceremony.

Dripping Springs ISD

Dripping Springs ISD said its has not made any decisions, but recently surveyed seniors and their parents about some options regarding alternative dates or formats.

Lockhart ISD

Lockhart ISD officials said they have two high schools for which they have moved graduation. Lockhart High School will have its graduation on July 18 and PRIDE High School will have its on July 21.

The manner in which LISD will have the graduation will be determined later on as they see what is safe and allowable closer to those dates.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD officials said they've secured Aug. 12 for an in-person graduation ceremony at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center at Texas State in San Marcos. Diplomas will still be given to graduates in May, but only the ceremony date is delayed.

Officials said in addition to the in-person graduation in August, they are planning some other socially distant ways to celebrate Hays CISD Class of 2020 in May.

Georgetown ISD

Georgetown ISD said it's still working on graduation details for seniors. It said it may be able to share more information on Friday.

The other school districts KVUE reached out, but never got a response from, are Bastrop ISD and San Marcos CISD.

