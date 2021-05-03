LIST: Austin gyms announce mask requirement policies

Many gyms and fitness studios in the area are choosing to continue requiring masks, though Gold's Gym is not.

AUSTIN, Texas — After Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this week that, effective March 10, wearing face masks in public will no longer be required by law, many businesses have started to announce that they will be continuing to require patrons to wear their face coverings.

KVUE has compiled a list of local businesses still requiring masks. However, many viewers have started to call in asking about their local gyms.

Most gyms and fitness studios KVUE contacted have stated mask requirements will still be in place. However, there are a few who said masks will be optional for their customers.

"Gold’s Gym has been proactively working to protect the health and safety of our Members and Team Members and adhering to state and local mandates for our company-owned gyms in Texas," a spokesperson said. "... Beginning Wednesday, March 10, members will no longer be required to wear masks, though we strongly encourage everyone to continue to follow all recommendations from public health officials – including wearing a mask and physical distancing – to protect yourself and others while in the gym. All Gold’s Gym team members will continue to be required to wear masks while at work for your protection and theirs."

Here's a rundown on some of the gyms, studios and fitness centers we've heard from:

Masks optional

Masks required

Announcements forthcoming