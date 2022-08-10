LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?

Travis County, Hays County and more are currently under burn restrictions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others.

Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as a result of these heightened drought and wildfire conditions.

Here is a list of counties and their current burn ban status:

Travis County

The county's burn ban has been in effect since June 7. Residents can sign up for burn ban status text alerts.

Williamson County

On June 21, the county issued a burn ban lasting no more than 90 days. Violators could be fined up to $500.

Hays County

The county is actively in a burn ban.

Bastrop County

The Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday that the county has extended their burn ban to Sept. 12.

Mason County

The county is under burn ban until Sept. 13. The ban started June 15. The ban allows for "outdoor welding and other hot work" under specific conditions, such as the presence of a spotter and minimum 100 gallons of water. It also only allows for agricultural crop and prickly pear burning under certain conditions but permits commercial and personal barbecue.

Llano County

The county's burn ban began back in January.

Burnet County

The county adopted a burn ban on July 12.

Gillespie County

On June 27, the county's burn ban went into effect. It does not include "outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality."

Blanco County

The county's burn ban ends Aug. 23 at noon.

Caldwell County

The county is under active burn ban.

Lee County

The county's burn ban began June 13.

Fayette County

Since June 6, the county has been under burn ban.

Milam County

The county's burn ban took effect June 16.