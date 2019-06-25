AUSTIN, Texas — Start making plans this Independence Day with your friends and loved ones, because we have a list of fun-filled July 4th events happening in the Austin area.

Celebrate America's birthday with a bang!

Get your tickets and head out to Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic at the Circuit of Americas' Austin 360 Amphitheater. Willie Nelson will be joined by all-day musical performances from Luke Combs, Alison Krauss, Gene Watson and many more. America's birthday will be capped off with a patriotic fireworks display.

Photo credit: John Gusky (KVUE)

John Gusky (KVUE)

Bring your lawn chairs to one of the largest Independence Day Celebrations in the state. Austin Symphony will perform patriotic classics along with a fireworks display over Austin's skyline. The concert will be held at Vic Mathias Shores beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Wake up early to catch Cedar Park's 4th of July Parade beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Cedar Park Recreation Center. Celebrations will continue at Elizabeth Milburn Park starting at 4 p.m. with activities for all including free laser tag, carnival rides, bingo and fireworks display. There will be an "After Glow" dance to end the night.

Put your dancing shoes on and celebrate America's birthday at The Volstead. Party begins at 10 p.m. with DJ uLOVEi performing all night. There is no cover fee and drink specials will be provided for adults 21 and over.

Start your morning off with the Sertoma July 4th Parade beginning at 9 a.m. that will feature giant helium inflatables and marching bands. Stick around afterward because beginning at noon, festival activities will feature carnival rides, Swifty Swine Pig Races, and much more.

Hill Country Galleria is welcoming family and friends to their annual Independence Day Celebration. There will be Galleria games, live music performances, food and a fireworks show to end the evening. Admission and parking for the event are free.

Leander folks will be able to enjoy live music from Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Mike Ryan, along with fun activities for the kids. Admission is free at this event, which will be located at 449 San Gabriel Campus Dr.

Pack your sunscreen and towel and join in the 4th of July Parade and Pool Party at El Salido Park. There will be free entry to the pool and inflatable water slides. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Head out to The Pfield for Pfirecraker Pfestival to celebrate the Fourth of July with food, kids activities and live music by Suede. A fireworks display will take place at the end of the night along with music.

