CENTRAL TEXAS — Santa Claus is comin' to town in roughly a month and holiday events in the Central Texas area are rolling out to spread the Christmas cheer.

Some of the best holiday events in Texas are in South Austin and surrounding cities such as Kyle, Buda and San Marcos.

Zilker Tree and Skyline by Scott Strance Dec 20

Here are the best holiday events in the South Austin area to get you in the Christmas spirit.

SOUTH AUSTIN HOLIDAY EVENTS

The Zilker Park Tree in Austin after being lit Sunday Nov. 30, 2014.

Holiday Trail of Lights at Zilker Park

The Trail of Lights event at Zilker Park is one of Austin's biggest and most popular events to celebrate the holidays in December.

When: Dec. 10 though Dec. 23

Where: Zilker Park

Ballet's The Nutcracker

Watch one of the most magical performances to get you in the holiday spirit at the Long Center.

When: Dec. 8 though Dec. 23

Where: The Long Center at 701 W Riverside Drive

Holiday Sing-Along & Downtown Stroll

Kick off the last month of the year and watch Downtown Austin light up the city during the annual Holiday Sing-Along & Downtown Stroll. This is a free, family-friendly holiday event that will feature photos with Santa, a petting zoo, live ice sculptures, arts and crafts, performances and more.

When: Dec. 1 starting at 5 p.m.

Where: Congress Avenue between 9th and 10th Street

A Christmas Carol Play

ZACH's A Christmas Carol play is a holiday tradition you don't want to miss out on. The play will have event goers dancing and playing along and will leave in with the ultimate Christmas spirit.

When: Nov. 21 though Dec. 30

Where: Zachary Scott Theatre at 202 S Lamar Blvd

KYLE HOLIDAY EVENTS

Zilker-Christmas-tree-Web

Santa on the Square

Kyle has been lighting up City Square Park and spreading Christmas cheer with a tree lighting event and Santa himself since 1999. Don't miss the chance to take photos with Santa Clause and see the tree light up the town.

When: Nov. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: City Square Park

Polar Express: Photos with Santa & Movie Night

Enjoy the ultimate Christmas class movie Polar Express with a cup of hot cocoa in hand a warm cookie in the other at this showing in Kyle. Pajamas are not required, but highly encouraged.

When: Dec. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Susie T. Fuentes Elementary School at 901 Philomena

Polar Bear Splash

Splash in the New Year at the Kyle pool at the 15th Annual Polar Bear Splash. Anyone brave enough to take a splash into the pool will receive a ticket for a chance to win a door prize.

When: Jan. 1, 2019

Where: 1100 W Center St.

BUDA HOLIDAY EVENTS

Courtesy of ci.buda.tx.us

Buda Trail of Lights

Take a walk though twinkling lights and Christmas decorations at Buda's 10th Annual Trail of Lights event. A concession stand and hot beverages will also be available.

When: Dec. 6 through Dec. 8; Dec. 14 through Dec. 16; Dec. 21 through Dec. 23

Where: Historic Stagecoach Park at 880 Main St.

Budafest

Enjoy a snow slide, kid activities, performances and Santa himself at Budafest.

When: Dec. 1 and Dec. 2

Where: Downtown Buda

Cocoa Jingle on Main

As downtown Buda lights up for the holidays, bring a mug to sample hot chocolate while visiting the local shops.

When: Nov. 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Buda

Ugly Holiday Sweater Party

Share your tackiest and ugliest Christmas sweater at a holiday party in Buda. What better way to spread Christmas cheer than in an ugly sweater?

When: Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Growler express at 1567 Main St

SAN MARCOS HOLIDAY EVENTS

Courtesy of sights-n-sounds.org

Sights & Sounds

Enjoy carnival rides, take pictures with Santa and take in the lovely Christmas lights at the Sights & Sounds of Christmas in San Marcos.

When: Nov. 28 though Dec. 1 and Dec. 5 though Dec. 8

Where: 401 E Hopkins St.

Merry at Meadows Holiday Glass-bottom Boat Tours

Take a ride on a glass-bottom boat and enjoy a 45-minute holiday themed tour at Spring Lake in San Marcos. If this event isn't already cool enough, it also comes with complimentary cookies and hot chocolate.

When: Select days from Nov. 21 though Dec. 22. Click here to see the dates and purchase tickets.

Where: 201 San Marcos Springs Drive

