'I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him' | Liquor store worker gives her favorite shoes to homeless man

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The smallest moments, can make the biggest difference.

Ta Leia was working her shift at Brooklyn Center Liquor when she noticed something outside.

"The homeless man digging in the trash can, he put on two makeshift boxes on his feet," Ta Leia recalled. "I was mid-transaction and I was like, 'hold up, let me go outside and talk to him.'"

Ta Leia said she talked to the man, who said his feet were freezing.

"I said, 'What size you wear?' and he said 10 or 10½," Ta Leia said. "I just looked around, grabbed my shoes, unlaced them and gave them to him right at the door."

She took her favorite pair of shoes — her Retro Black and Purple Air Jordans — off of her feet and gave them to him...no questions asked. Well, other than a shoe size.

Why did she do that? She told me, because he needed them.

"I didn't care about the shoes, I cared about him," she said. "He didn't know me, I didn't know him. I just thought best to give him something he may need, that's how I took it as."

The store posted on Facebook that Ta Leia's shoes were purple because she's a Minnesota Vikings fan. An official with the team says they're aware of the story and that they're working on ways to celebrate her generosity.

