Lions, tigers and bears: Austin Zoo is reopening for first time since mid-March

The zoo shut down during the coronavirus pandemic and is reopening with new safety measures in place.

The Austin Zoo plans to reopen on Friday under the governor's executive order, but if you plan on going, it's important that you get your ticket ahead of time.

You also need to wear a mask in order to enter the zoo. The reason: some of the animals here are actually at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

Animals like a white tiger are just one example of the kind that are at high risk for contracting the virus.

You'll also able to protect yourself while you're at the zoo with hand-washing stations, which are spread all around the property.

“One of our objectives for our guests coming back and enjoying a visit to the zoo is that not only are they protected, but our animals are protected,” said Toni Alberty, director of guest relations for the Austin Zoo.

Another change you'll notice is that the zoo has created a new path for navigating around and viewing the animals, which makes it so you can't get as close to their habitats.

And even the gift shop looks different - you will not be able to touch anything but you can still look at and buy items.