Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24, brother says on social media

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, a member of the YSL record label founded by Young Thug, has died at the age 24 according to social media posts by his brother.

It was not immediately clear how the rapper might have died.

On Instagram, his brother Lil Gotit - also an Atlanta rapper affiliated with YSL but not signed to the label - posted: "Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."

Naychur is Lil Keed's young daughter.

In an Instagram story tagging his brother's account, Lil Gotit also posted: "Whyy bra whyyy u leave me bra."

According to the Instagram story still live on his account, Lil Keed was due to perform Saturday in Charlotte.

Lil Keed - legal name Rahqid Render according to his YSL Records bio - debuted in 2018 with the mix tape "Trapped on Cleveland 2," and had recorded two full-length albums, 2019's "Long Live Mexico" and 2020's "Trapped on Cleveland 3."

His record label profile describes him as a rapper who had a "knack for hypnotizing melodies and erratic flows."

Several of his songs racked up views in the millions on YouTube - including 2018's "Nameless," which has more than 33 million views, 2019's "Snake," which amassed more than 12 million and 2018's "Fetish (Remix)" which featured Young Thug and got more than 10 million.

He had reportedly posted a defense of the YSL - Young Stoner Life - label earlier this week, after the RICO indictment brought in Fulton County against a number of its rappers, including founder Young Thug, alleging association with the Young Slime Life street gang.