AUSTIN, Texas — Do you like whiskey this much? A giant cocktail shaker holds 123,000 bottles' worth, and it's serving many people in Austin.

It can hold more than 2,000 gallons of alcohol and it resembles a cement truck, and it can pour alcohol from the machine's chute.

"What better way than to play with your whiskey and have what some would say the world's largest cocktail mixer to mix all of the cocktails," said Vance Henderson, spokesperson with the whiskey brand Monkey Shoulder.

Monkey Shoulder currently has two giant cocktail shakers cruising around the nation.

Here are the Austin stop locations:

Saturday, April 27

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Austin Food + Wine Festival - Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, 900 W. Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704

Sunday, April 28

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Grand Tasting at Austin Food + Wine Festival – Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, 900 W. Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704

Monday, April 29

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Last Straw – 1914 E 6th Street Ste. C, Austin, TX 78702

