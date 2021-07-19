Two house fires reported in Austin area after lightning strikes

Officials are on scene at Windy Gap Drive and Salem Meadow Circle.

AUSTIN, Texas — A lightning strike sparked a house fire south of Austin Monday evening.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire occurred on Windy Gap Drive before 5:30 p.m.

AFD units responded alongside Emergency Services District #5. They said the fire was heavy in the attic when crews first arrived.

No further information was immediately available.

Working fire from lightning strike, AFD units assisting ESD 5. Defensive fire with heavy attic involvement on arrival. 12909 Windy Gap Drive pic.twitter.com/LznbnNVmdP — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 19, 2021

The AFD said another incident was reported on Salem Meadow Circle before 5:40 p.m. The fire is now under control after igniting in the home's wall.

Working fire 1441 Salem Meadow Circle is under control. Fire in wall from lightning strike. pic.twitter.com/jkf6berUyz — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 19, 2021