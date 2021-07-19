Two house fires reported in Austin area after lightning strikes

AUSTIN, Texas — A lightning strike sparked a house fire south of Austin Monday evening.
According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire occurred on Windy Gap Drive before 5:30 p.m.
AFD units responded alongside Emergency Services District #5. They said the fire was heavy in the attic when crews first arrived.
No further information was immediately available.
The AFD said another incident was reported on Salem Meadow Circle before 5:40 p.m. The fire is now under control after igniting in the home's wall.
