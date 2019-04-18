LAKEWAY, Texas — A lightning strike may have been the reason a Lakeway house caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters said as they were trying to put out the fire, part of the roof collapsed. Crews are currently trying to figure out what caused it, but they do believe lightning could be to blame.

The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters said they saw flames coming from the roof of the home located at Bear Drive. The roof then reportedly collapsed about 10 minutes in.

PHOTOS: Lightning strikes, rainfall pours in during Central Texas storms

Because of the storm that rolled through, the Battalion Chief believes it's likely lightning sparked this fire.

