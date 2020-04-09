Lightning-sparked house fires reported in Austin, Buda

At least three house fires ignited after storms Friday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — At least three house fires were sparked by lightning in the Austin area Friday morning after storm clouds rolled through.

In Austin, the Austin Fire Department reported a fire on Twin Valley Drive. The lightning caused minor damage to the corner of the home. No injuries were reported and no one was displaced.

The Buda Fire Department, however, responded to two incidents with more severe damage.

The first was reported around 7 a.m. on Garlic Creek Drive. Damages to the home were estimated at $150,000 but no injuries were reported.

The second happened closer to 7:15 a.m. on Red Morganite Trail. The damages were estimated at $200,000 and no damages were reported.

The BFD said the flames were extinguished quickly upon arrival at both homes.

Lightning strike to residential structure. 4724 twin valley drive, minor damage to corner of structure, no one displaced, no injuries, Alarm reduced to first in units. pic.twitter.com/woByPA4Oqy — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 4, 2020