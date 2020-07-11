Liberty Hill restaurant shifts gears to survive the pandemic, finds a silver lining

With the pandemic impacting their in-person dining, Malted Grains in Liberty hill made some changes, only to find out it actually helped their business.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The pandemic has caused chaos for the restaurant industry, and many have closed up their doors. But some have made changes to stay afloat. One Liberty Hill restaurant changed its plans and fell into something even better.

For a restaurant owner, this global pandemic is something they wish they could forget. Michael Biggs at Malted Grains is no exception

"It hit hard and fast, and restaurants, they work on such a tight margin as it is," said Biggs.

That's why he realized that they needed to change something. At first, they started selling groceries out the front door, trying to do anything to stay open.

"It was, it was completely to stay afloat," said Biggs.

But at the end of the day, he's still a chef.

"You know, we're still a restaurant, just a different form," he explained.

That's when they switched their tables for coolers, making pre-packaged meals for people to take home.

"This just added a whole new part to it," he said.

Family meals and individual dishes, keeping them open as they guessed. But what they didn't expect was what they saw when they opened their books.

"And we started going through them and we were like, 'Oh, we hit a record today.' And we hit another record the next day and the next day, and those were records that we beat over last year," said Biggs.

Adapting with the times, and learning a lesson he'll never forget.

"At first it was just like, 'Holy cow, what are we going to do to stay alive,' and now, this is working, this is good for us," he said.