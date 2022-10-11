Liberty Hill resident scores winning $1 million Powerball ticket

The winning ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Cedar Park.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A Liberty Hill resident is now $1 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball lottery ticket.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket for the Nov. 9 drawing was purchased at the QuikTrip #4143, located at 1911 N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park.

The winner is choosing to remain anonymous.

Powerball Grand Prizes start at $20 million and roll over until the jackpot is won. Players can earn the top prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 and one Powerball number from a field of 26. There are also options to multiply their winnings using Power Play matchings.

The Texas Lottery has generated $35.8 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $78 billion in prizes to players since 1992.

And, since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, supporting public education across Texas. The Texas Lottery revenues also help support the Fund for Veterans Assistance.