City of Liberty Hill enters Phase 4 water restrictions

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The City of Liberty Hill has entered Phase 4 water restrictions as of Sept. 15.

Due to the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) water treatment facility needing to repair an intake pipe, the facility is shutting down for repairs. During a water inspection on Aug. 8, contractors discovered that there was a leak in an intake pipe in Lake Travis.

BCRUA treats the water from the cities of Leander, Cedar Park and Round Rock, leading those cities to take similar approaches. The pipeline repair for the leak, although it doesn't waste any water, will take between 17 to 21 days.

During the repair window, neighboring cities to the main three will be sharing water from the Sandy Creek treatment facility, which provides the majority of the water supply to Liberty Hill. This means that Liberty Hill's water supply will be significantly reduced, which led to the City's decision to enter Phase 4 water restrictions.

Phase 4 Water Restrictions mean that all outdoor watering is prohibited, including:

Washing vehicles

Washing sidewalks and driveways

Flushing of gutters

Adding water to an indoor or outdoor swimming pool or hot tub

Using water in a fountain or pond except where necessary for aquatic life

Irrigation of landscaping areas

Liberty Hill will receive a temporary supply from an additional water source to help residents get through the repair period. The City stated in a release that if all residents comply with the restrictions, indoor water use will not be affected.

Residents are encouraged to turn off irrigation systems completely until the repairs are complete, with the City saying that the largest water demands come from residential and commercial irrigation systems used during hot and dry temperatures.

Additionally, residents should report water violations to the City's Code Enforcement division as soon as they see them. Violations can be reported here.