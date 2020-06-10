Liberty Hill librarian goes above and beyond during COVID-19 pandemic

Liberty Hill librarian Lauren Claymon wears more "hats" than anyone in the school.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Taking a look at the educators shaping our children's future, some just go above and beyond what they normally would do.

That includes Liberty Hill High School librarian Lauren Claymon. Not only is she the district's head librarian, but she's also teaching English in person and virtually. She teaches the high school portion of the schools "OnRamps" class in collaboration with the University of Texas.

But with COVID-19, there's been a couple of extra things added to her plate. She's the on-campus English department chair, filling in for the teacher who is staying away from campus for health reasons.

She was also in charge of handing out Chromebooks to every student and getting every student the books they need through contactless pickup.

"She is the unsung hero for sure, we're lucky to have her," said Monica Miller, the school associate principal. "Definitely a champion for kids, and definitely works to better not only our campus but she works to better our district because she's the lead librarian of the district as well."

For Claymon though, she's just hoping to be a person that the students can trust and come talk to.

"So a lot of people have asked me why I went into libraries, why I went into teaching, and a couple of years ago, it's a little silly, but I saw it on [Facebook], and it was a thing for teachers that said, 'Be the adult you needed in high school,' so that's my goal," said Claymon.

She said she's hoping that her students can get back into the library soon, but she's been happy to get to see the kids in her English classes.