Liberty Hill gallery hoping to help a special group of artists from the Hope House

The Hope House has been helping people with severe disabilities for more than 50 years. Now a Liberty Hill gallery is hoping to help raise money for them.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A chance to help others is not what you would normally see at a free art exhibit. But one in Liberty Hill is looking to help a specific group in the community.

The Stubblefield Building in Downtown Liberty Hill is a historic building that not only holds office spaces, but also a free art gallery put on by the City.

"So we bring in different art exhibits every other month," said Katie Amsler, the events coordinator for the City.

It gives us a chance to see expression through art, an expression that allows us to connect to the artist. But these artists are what make it special.

"So this art exhibit is by Hope House," said Amsler.

All the paintings are coming from the residents of Hope House.

"We take the most high level of mental and physical disabilities there are," explained Erland Schulze, Hope House's development director. "Hope House has been around for over 54 years ... and like many nonprofits, we have to get out and seek support to keep Hope House going. We have four homes with 38 residents right now."

Art is giving the residents an outlet, and some residents pick up the paint more than others.

"Probably Jennifer, she's one of our original residents, and she is the lady that really gets into painting," he explained. "And she's just a loving, caring person. Richard loves to paint as well, and Karen over here. Those are probably two more that really love painting too."

Now, a connection to the artist allows you to help them. Each painting is available for a donation to Hope House.

"They can donate whatever amount they want," said Schultz. "We can't do what we do at Hope House without that support."

"We're saying a suggested minimum donation of $10 but Hope house will take anything that anybody can give," said Amsler.

It's a connection through expression, from one community that needs the help of another.

The Stubblefield Building is located at 1000 Loop 332 in Liberty Hill, across the street from Veterans Park.