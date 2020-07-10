Former Liberty Hill police chief Maverick Campbell suing over firing

The former chief says he was fired without cause after he reported alleged unethical conduct by Mayor Rick Hall.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Former Liberty Hill Police Chief Maverick Campbell is suing the City of Liberty Hill and Mayor Rick Hall after he was fired earlier this year, saying the City breached its contract by firing him without cause after he reported alleged unethical conduct by Hall.

According to the suit, obtained by KVUE Wednesday, Campbell is seeking damages of at least $291,000 to pay his salary for the remainder of his three-year term.

"On Thursday, I filed suit on Maverick's behalf against the City of Liberty Hill," said lawyer Kerry O'Brien. "The suit is also stated as against Mayor Hall in his Official Capacity, for the purpose of the court directing an individual with authority to effectuate any equitable relief – i.e. reinstatement in these circumstances. It is not filed against Ricky 'Rick' Hall in his personal capacity."

According to the suit, a Texas Workforce Commission investigation found that Campbell was terminated without cause and that the City of Liberty Hill did not provide one.

It was previously reported that Campbell had made a complaint to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office that Hall made racist and threatening comments to his children when they were at a retreat in the area at the beginning of the year.

The suit also states that while Campbell served as chief, Hall violated police policy about citizens riding along with officers, including abusing alcohol before he rode with police, bringing a handgun, illegally accessing a police computer and using racist language. It also claims that Hall once wore a fake police badge, carried a gun and allegedly stopped a suspected drunken driver.

Campell was placed on administrative leave in February after he was involved in a verbal disagreement with his wife in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at a law enforcement conference. He was fired in March.