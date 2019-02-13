LEXINGTON, Texas — As flu and flu-like symptoms continue to plague Central Texas, another local school district is falling victim to school closures.

Lexington ISD, which is northeast of Austin, announced on Wednesday it will be canceling classes for the remainder of the week.

The school district posted the following statement online:

Because of the high number of absences and students out with the flu or flu like symptoms Lexington ISD will be canceling classes on Thursday, February 14th and Friday, February 15th. Monday, February 18th is a school holiday, so students will not return to school until Tuesday, February 19th.

Our Custodial Staff will be doing a rigorous & thorough deep clean of the school and busses.

We are hoping that a long weekend will reduce the spread of the symptoms and give everyone time to recover.

The Lexington ISD Central Offices will be open Thursday and Friday.

