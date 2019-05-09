AUSTIN, Texas — Lifelong LEGO collector and builder Ben Rollman spent three months to put together a detailed replica of the Texas State Capitol.

The replica doesn't contain any custom pieces but rather was constructed completely out of currently available LEGO bricks.

Rollman and a team of other members of the Texas LEGO User Group (TexLUG) made sure to include some of the buildings distinct features, including roof skylights in the Senate and House Chambers, a miniature canon at the entrance and a miniature Goddess of Liberty.

The build measures more than four feet high, almost nine feet long and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Ben Rollman used a computer program to design a LEGO replica of the Texas State Capitol, which he's now building to go on display later this year.

The model will be on display for free at the Texas Capitol Visitors Center for at least a year. The visitors center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Rollman isn't new to building models of iconic Texas buildings. In the past, he built a replica of the University of Texas tower for the annual Texas Brick Fiesta LEGO event.

