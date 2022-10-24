Legislators push for new gun safety law after Uvalde tragedy

Texas Democrats are introducing new bill Monday called Texas Gun Safety Law.

UVALDE, Texas — It has now been exactly five months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School, changing the Uvalde community forever.

19 students and two teachers were killed in the tragedy.

A new push for gun safety legislation and a news conference is set to happen later Monday.

A few state senators will be discussing a bill Texas democrats plan to introduce, called the Texas Gun Safety Law.

State Senators Jose Menendez and Roland Gutierrez will be pushing for the bill.

We’re told school union officals will also be at Monday’s event to support the leigslation.

Senator Gutierrez represents the Uvalde community.

He asked Governor Abbott to hold a special session following the mass shooting, but that didn’t happen.

Abbott did ask state leaders to form several legislative committees, centered on school safety, mental health and firearm safety.

The next legislative session is set to begin in January.

This also comes as the push to hold law enforcement accountable for their response to the shooting continues.

The first state police officer has now been fired.

Sgt. Juan Maldonado was the highest-ranking state trooper to respond that day.

Body cam footage shows he was at the school within four minutes of the shooting.

The Inspector General’s office is investigating seven state troopers.

UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was also fired.

He was reportedly the incident commander.

Additionally, Uvalde CISD has suspended its entire police force as they conduct their own investigation.