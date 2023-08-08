Police investigating homicide off Lee Hill Drive in southeast Austin

The incident happened on Lee Hill Drive, near Highway 183.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a homicide in southeast Austin on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Lee Hill Drive, near Highway 183.

The Austin Police Department said it got a call about a "person down" around 6:35 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the person dead on the ground.

A person of interest was being spoken to by police.

It's believed the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No other information is available at this time.