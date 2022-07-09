City of Leander could enter higher water restrictions thanks to pipeline leak

That water goes from the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority to Cedar Park, Round Rock and Leander.

LEANDER, Texas — City of Leander residents may need to step up water conservation.

A crack in a pipeline coming from Lake Travis has been leaking about a million gallons of water per day since early August.

That water goes from the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) to Cedar Park, Round Rock and Leander.

"That pipeline has had some functional issues and we already have and are working on a plan to replace a big section of that underwater pipeline," Karen Bondy said, the general manager at BCRUA.

Leander's city council approved a permanent fix. It's in design now and construction won't start until next year. It's expected to be completed by 2024.

In the meantime, they're working on temporary fix that'll start later this month.

"We won't be able to deliver from our water treatment plant to those cities. Each of those cities has their own water treatment plant," Bondy said.

On KVUE Daybreak on Wednesday morning, Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle talked about what can help the city's water supply.

"We are asking residents to conserve, to cut out the usage that they don't necessarily need for just a couple of weeks and to just cut back and stick this out together," DeLisle said. "We have no doubt that everybody's going to pull together and get through the repair and we're going to be in a really good position on the other side," she added.

Online, DeLisle posted about the repair on Reddit. The post read, "During the repair, we’re going to be without the BCRUA plant completely, which means we need to get water usage down to what it is in the winter. That means no irrigation systems. That’s really what makes the difference between our summer use and winter use."

Leander city leaders told KVUE they'll release more information about the repair and what residents should know on Thursday morning.

