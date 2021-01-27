Residents in Leander's Travisso subdivision under boil water notice

All residents in the subdivision are being asked to boil their water because construction crews damaged a water line.

LEANDER, Texas — Officials with the City of Leander said contractors working in the Travisso subdivision Tuesday afternoon damaged a water line. All residents in the subdivision are being asked to boil their water until further notice.

Crews with the City of Leander expect to have service fully restored Tuesday night. Samples will be taken to a state-approved laboratory for analysis. Test results are expected to be available during the next 24 to 48 hours. Once the city receives the test results, they will notify customers.

Customers with questions can contact Leander's Public Works at 512-259-2640.

Officials said it is not likely that contamination has occurred, but they are asking customers to follow guidelines from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ):

“Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, the TCEQ requires the City of Leander to notify all affected customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also offers guidelines on drinking water, preparing food and handwashing during a boil water notice.