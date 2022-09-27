Leander teen charged with felony following school threats at Vista Ridge High School

The 17-year-old faces up to two years in jail.

LEANDER, Texas — A Leander 17-year-old faces a felony charge after police said she helped make a false threat against Vista Ridge High School last week, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Police said that the 17-year-old and another student made threats through Snapchat, saying that someone planned to shoot up the school. The 17-year-old and another student reported that to a school resource officer on Sept. 20, per the report.

Vista Ridge High School is part of Leander ISD.

After students told the SRO about the threat they received another anonymous message where the sender threatened to "shoot up the school" in the afternoon, the Statesman reported.

The Leander district security director told police the teen had made false reports of school threats in the past, according to the report.

The teenager who was arrested admitted to making the threat and said she and the other student wanted to skip school, per the report. The other student allegedly involved has not been arrested.

The 17-year-old faces up to two years in jail for the state felony charge.

Read the full report by the Austin American-Statesman online here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube