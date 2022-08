A suspect is in custody after the incident in the 1100 block of Snow Goose.

LEANDER, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Leander on Saturday morning.

The Leander Police Department said the homicide happened in the 1100 block of Snow Goose.

Police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

More details will be provided at a later time, LPD said.

No other information is available.