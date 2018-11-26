LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is asking for your help to identify two theft suspects.

According to Leander Police, on Nov. 3, a Leander resident had their wallet stolen while shopping in the 600 block of North U.S. Highway 183. Shortly after, their credit card was used at the gas station located in the 700 block of 183 by the two people pictured below.

The suspects left the scene driving what is believed to be a silver Mazda 3 sedan.

One suspect appears to a white man, approximately 20-years-old, wearing what appears to be a Chicago Bulls shirt. He has dark hair, is approximately 6' tall and is wearing glasses. The other suspect is a white woman, approximately 20-years-old. She has dark hair, is about 5'5" and was wearing a green shirt.

If you have any information on either suspect, contact Officer T. Glenn at (512) 528-2800.

