City of Leander returns to Phase 2 water conservation after pipeline repair in Lake Travis

Under Phase 2, watering days are determined by water customers' street addresses.

LEANDER, Texas — The City of Leander has returned to Phase 2 water conservation after a completed pipeline repair in Lake Travis

The City said on Tuesday that the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) contractor has completed repair of the 36-inch underwater raw water pipeline in Lake Travis. Last month, BCRUA officials discovered the leak in the pipeline that supplies raw water from the lake to the BCRUA water treatment facility, a primary resource for Leander drinking water.

BCRUA-contracted divers confirmed that a segment of the pipeline had separated, causing the intake barge to lose pressure and disrupting the delivery of raw water to the BCRUA facility. In response, the City moved all treatment operations to its Sandy Creek water treatment facility.

On Tuesday, the City said after safely refilling the pipeline and treating facility basins, as well as monitoring for leaks, the treatment plant is now providing clean drinking water to Leander water customers.

Phase 2 water conservation allows for once-a-week irrigation before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on designated water days, which are determined by customers' street addresses. Hand-held watering is allowed at any time.

If a residential street address number ends in 1, 5 or 9, their irrigation day is Friday; 2, 4, 6 or 8, it's Wednesday; and 0, 3 or 7, it's Sunday.

Meanwhile, if a commercial street address number ends in 1, 5 or 9, the irrigation day is Tuesday; 2, 4, 6 or 8, it's Saturday; and 0, 3 or 7, it's Thursday.

Leander residents can report water violations online to the City's Code Enforcement Division. The City said it investigates every reported violation, which could take multiple days to resolve the issue, or if other City departments or public agencies are involved.

The City also said to mitigate the risk of additional pipeline joint failures, the BCRUA will replace a larger section of repaired pipeline this year. The timeline for anticipated completion of pipe section replacement is about two years.