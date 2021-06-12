Leander PD sends more officers to Rouse HS following social media threat

The police department and high school said there was no credible threat, but that extra officers would be on campus on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

The Leander Police Department (LPD) said it sent additional police officers to Rouse High School after the school's principal sent out a letter regarding a social media threat.

LPD said the move was taken out of an abundance of caution and that officers are also "actively investigating" the matter. The department added there was no indication of a credible threat at this time.

Rouse High School Principal Tonya Thompson sent a letter out to families informing them that the school learned about a threat made against the campus on the social media app Snapchat. Thompson said the school was contacting students and was investigating alongside LPD.

A later update the morning of Dec. 8 from the principal said LPD had spoken with "some" students regarding the post and found no evidence of a credible threat. Thompson said the investigation remains active as they work to identify where the post originated from and potentially pursue charges against whoever posted the threat.

This latest incident comes less than a week after LPD said it had launched a criminal investigation into the source of a social media rumor that had threatened violence a LISD campus. That incident reportedly caused disruptions at multiple schools on Friday, Dec. 3.