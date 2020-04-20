LEANDER, Texas — A neighborhood in Leander has been asked to shelter in place as deputies and a bomb squad investigates reports of explosives in a house garage April 20.

At around 10 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are responding to a home in the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander. The home is located near U.S. Highway 183 and Crystal Falls Parkway.

The sheriff's office said there were reports that a home garage there had explosives. The bomb squad with the Austin Police Department is working to investigate whether there are explosives in the home.

Deputies evacuated residents near and around the home while the neighborhood has been asked to shelter in place.

The sheriff's office said at around 11 a.m. that "we do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time."

