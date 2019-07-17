AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin suburb said it is not getting its money's worth from Capital Metro. Leaders in Leander are considering cutting ties with the transit agency.

Leander uses half of its sales tax to fund the agency. That's more than $5 million a year. But the mayor wants to at least reduce that amount, if not end its partnership altogether.

Hundreds of people a day use the rail line from Leander to get into Austin. Its the northernmost stop for CapMetro's rail service.

“Leander is an important part of Capital Metro,” said Todd Hemingson, executive vice president of planning and operations at CapMetro. “We hope that remains the case in the future."

The problem, the mayor of Leander says, is the sales tax revenue.

“Which Texas allows you to use that for economic development,” said Mayor Troy Hill.

He adds that “it is one of the most powerful tools that cities, especially small cities like us have … so not having it puts us at a distinct disadvantage."

One alternative he considers is reducing the sales tax amount.

“They shouldn't take the whole one cent,” said Mayor Hill. “It should be a quarter of a cent."

However, CapMetro said it thinks Leander is already getting a good deal.

"If they were to contract for service, they would actually have less service than if they were to pay the same amount,” said Hemingson. “Or to get what they have today they would have to pay more. So, in that regard, we think it's a good deal, but we're always ready and willing to work with them to modify, improve, upgrade, do what we can do to meet the needs of that community."

Ever since the rail stop opened in Leander almost 10 years ago, Austin Community College has built a campus close by the station, and more than 20,000 more people have moved to the city.

If Leander goes through with this, it would ultimately need to be approved by voters. That would likely not happen until next year.

