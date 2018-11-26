LEANDER, Texas — A Leander man was sent to the hospital Saturday with serious injuries after he was allegedly injured while making homemade explosives.

The Leander Police Department responded to the 700 block of Newcastle Lane after a 60-year-old man called saying he was injured during an explosion at his home, officials said.

When officials arrived, they reportedly found the man in the process of making homemade explosives. LPD said the materials ignited and caused the explosion.

The man was taken to the St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with serious injuries.

The remaining explosive materials found in the home were detonated in place because they were unsafe to be transported away from the scene, LPD said. Neighbors also had to be temporarily evacuated during this detonation.

LPD said no arrests have been made and charges are still pending during this ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.

© 2018 KVUE-TV