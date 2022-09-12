Leander ISD starting to plan renovations for LHS

The original school was built in 1984 and has since gone through several expansions.

LEANDER, Texas — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the area is planning on renovating its original high school built in 1984, nearly 40 years ago.

During a regular school board meeting on Thursday night, Leander ISD released a timeline for renovating the high school. They said the full planning period itself will take about six months.

LHS Principal Chris Simpson said his main priorities are improving student safety and security, followed by traffic flow and parking.

The original high school was designed to accommodate 1,200 students and has since been expanded with additions to fit a growing student population. Since being constructed in 1984, the school has added classrooms, administration offices, extracurricular facilities, parking and more.

Now, the planning process is underway and will pave the way for upcoming analyses before the first shovel breaks ground on any type of expansion. Since the planning process is still in its infancy, there isn't any official word on what renovations could include.

You can see the full plan here: