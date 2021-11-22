Leander ISD preparing for thousands of more students within the next 10 years

A new report shows Leander ISD could add about 9,000 students over the next decade. That's according to the district's 2021 annual demographer report.

LEANDER, Texas — With all the new growth Austin and Central Texas are experimenting, one school district expects a substantial increase in the student population within the next 10 years.

A new report shows Leander ISD could add about 9,000 students over the next decade. That's according to the district's 2021 annual demographer report.

The report laid out projections based on low-, high- and moderate-growth rates. The low- and high-growth rates showed Leander ISD could add about 2,600 and around 13,000 students, respectively. At a moderate-growth rate, the district could add 9,000 students in a 10-year span.

Those projections are linked to a few explanations including housing developments. While the school district's population took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is projected to see an increase in students when families feel safe returning. Additionally, the report states that millenials are becoming an increasing proportion of the Leander ISD area, and "millennials' children will populate LISD schools more with each ensuing year."

Over the next 10 years, the district plans to build six new elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, the report said. But right now, Leander ISD is still trying to figure out where exactly those schools will be located.